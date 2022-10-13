ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Democrats launch 'Contract With Women' tour in final campaign push

Indiana Democrats are launching their closing argument for the 2022 election – a focus on women’s rights. The party Monday launched its “Contract With Women” tour. State Democrats are staking their electoral hopes on women turning out to vote in large numbers – and backing policies Democrats are pushing.
