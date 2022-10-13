There’s a wild, free-spirited energy running through this month’s picture books, one perhaps best encapsulated in Sara Ogilvie’s cover for The Zebra’s Great Escape by Katherine Rundell (Bloomsbury). A girl astride a zebra makes chase through the fields, her pigtails thrown back by the breeze, a squirrel hitched to her skirt, while a fang-toothed dog tries to keep up with the frenzied gallop. This unlikely quartet star in Rundell’s triumphant move into picture books. Having already wowed older readers with prize-winning middle-grade novels such as Rooftoppers, as well as adult nonfiction, here Rundell’s playful style is paired with the bright, bustling drawings of Ogilvie (who brought Julia Donaldson’s The Detective Dog so lovingly to life) to tell an intoxicating adventure.

15 MINUTES AGO