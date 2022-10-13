Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Melina on How Women in WWE Would Be Punished With Gimmick Matches
– During a recent interview with Wrestle Purists, former WWE Superstar Melina discussed how demeaning gimmick matches used to be used as a punishment against women in WWE during the Divas Era. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Melina on how things have changed in WWE: “We’re blessed to have...
Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo
– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Beats AJ Styles on Raw, The OC Pick Up First Return Win
– Dominik Mysterio picked up an upset win on this week’s episode of Raw over AJ Styles. Mysterio faced Styles on this week’s show with The Judgment Day and The O.C. both at ringside, and the Judgment Day helped Mysterio get the win:. – The O.C., for their...
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT Possibly Doing PPVs Outside the PC, NXT’s Current Identity
Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on the evolution of NXT and the possibility of the brand moving outside of the Performance Center for premium live events. Michaels spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On he and Triple H being in...
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
Jerry Lawler Recalls Andy Kaufman Being Turned Down By WWE, How Kaufman Influenced WWE To Work With Celebrities
One of Jerry Lawler’s most famous feuds was with Andy Kaufman, and Lawler recently recalled how he got to work with Kaufman because he was turned down by WWE. Kaufman and Lawler’s rivalry was the focus of last week’s Tales of the Territories and Lawler spoke with Busted Open Radio about his work with the legendary comedian and more. You can check out some highlights below:
EC3 Blames Vince McMahon For “Disregarded” Bliss Angle
Speaking recently with Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 talked about appearing on A Moment of Bliss during 2019 and the lackluster storyline efforts he feels spelled his failure there (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler’s history of creative differences with former chairman Vince McMahon are at the heart of what he feels was a “trash” move by the powers at WWE. You can read a few highlights and catch the full episode below.
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Homicide vs. Doug Williams Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:. * NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide (c) vs. Doug Williams. * Last Man Standing Match: Mayweather vs. Jax Dane. * Pretty Empowered vs. Missa Kate & Madi. * Mercurio...
