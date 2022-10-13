Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
WBOY
Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
WBOY
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
WBOY
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
WBOY
WVU picks up two more wins on Day Two in Colorado Springs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team shot a 4715 on its second day in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to defeat No. 2 Air Force (4690) and No. 19 UTEP (4568) on Sunday afternoon, at the United States Air Force Academy. The Mountaineers (6-0, 2-0 GARC)...
WBOY
Legg thinks “I wonder what my mom’s doing” ahead of game-winning field goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior kicker Casey Legg has been automatic for West Virginia this season. The veteran Mountain State product entered Thursday night’s matchup versus Baylor a perfect 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 19-for-19 on extra-point tries. Legg booted five PATs against the Bears, and made a...
WBOY
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: October 9 through October 15
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed in a head-on collision along Interstate 79 in Lewis County. A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for his role in a woman’s 2020 overdose death.
Comments / 0