Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
WVU picks up two more wins on Day Two in Colorado Springs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team shot a 4715 on its second day in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to defeat No. 2 Air Force (4690) and No. 19 UTEP (4568) on Sunday afternoon, at the United States Air Force Academy. The Mountaineers (6-0, 2-0 GARC)...
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
Stories of the Week: October 9 through October 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed in a head-on collision along Interstate 79 in Lewis County. A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for his role in a woman’s 2020 overdose death.
