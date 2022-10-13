ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Getting a Flu Shot Might Lower Stroke Risk

Getting your annual flu shot may do more than lower your risk of influenza. A new study has tied the flu shot to a lower stroke risk. The study, which was published in the journal Neurology, showed that people who received their annual flu shot had a 12% lower risk of developing a stroke compared to those who did not receive a flu shot, even when other stroke risk factors were considered.
Here’s How to Do Sober October Right

In the spirit of Sober October, some people may have started a monthlong sobriety stint. For casual drinkers, going alcohol-free completely might seem a bit excessive. Haven’t scientists agreed that a glass of red wine a day can help people live longer?. But two-thirds of U.S. adults routinely drink...
Are Meal Delivery Services FDA-Regulated?

Meal delivery services are popular but in the United States, they are not necessarily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). An increasing number of food safety issues have been linked to meal delivery services. Food safety experts recommend asking questions, doing your research, and reading reviews before signing...
Word of the Week: Pruritus

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Pruritus (proo-RIGHT-us) What it means: Feeling itchy. Where it comes from: Latin, prurio, "to itch" Where you might see or hear it: If you go to your provider with an irritating rash, they'll probably...
Word of the Week: Contagious

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Contagious (con-TAY-juss) What it means: A disease that can spread between people. Where it comes from: Latin, contāgiō, “contact”. Where you might see or hear it: If you have been exposed...
Word of the Week: Observation

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Observation (ob-sur-VAY-shun) What it means: Keeping an eye on a patient to see if they get better or worse before starting or changing treatment. Where it comes from: Latin, observare, “to watch”. Where...
Study: Walnuts Support Lifelong, Heart-Healthy Eating

A new study found that regularly eating walnuts was associated with better cardiovascular and overall health later in life. Walnuts are an excellent source of key nutrients like plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, manganese, magnesium, and copper. The findings reinforce that walnuts can be an easy and accessible food choice...
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat

Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
