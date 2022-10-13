Read full article on original website
New Drug for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Provide Another Treatment Option
Olokizumab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is being looked at as a potential treatment for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a recent clinical trial, the drug worked better than a placebo and was on par with current RA treatments. If approved, the drug would be another option for RA patients who...
Anxiety Screenings Could Become a Normal Part of Your Annual Physical
A panel of medical experts proposed a recommendation that all adults ages 19 to 65 be screened for anxiety disorders. This is the first time the task force is recommending anxiety screening for adults. It is also updating its recommendations for screening for depression in this age group. The guidance...
Your Blood Type May Raise Your Risk of an Early Stroke—But Only a Little
A new meta-analysis of research shows that your blood type might have a very small effect on your risk for a stroke. Researchers think blood type could affect stroke risk because it appears to increase blood clotting. Experts say that the tiny amount that your risk of stroke is raised...
Having a Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis at a Younger Age Is Linked to Poorer Outcomes
New research has found that the age at which people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk of developing serious complications. The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed health data from more than 36,000 Americans aged 50 and above. The researchers found...
The FDA’s Definition of ‘Healthy’ Is Getting an Upgrade
The FDA plans to change its standards for which foods can be labeled as “healthy.”. The proposal comes amid a shift in nutrition science toward encouraging a diet of balanced food groups, rather than focusing on the intake of a few specific certain nutrients. The FDA is also weighing...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
Is Lecanemab a Game-Changing Alzheimer's Drug? It May Depend On the Stage of Dementia
A new drug aimed at slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease is showing promising results for people with mild cognitive decline. While the drugmakers have yet to release further information, early clinical trial data shows that lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% in patients after 18 months compared to those in a placebo group.
Getting a Flu Shot Might Lower Stroke Risk
Getting your annual flu shot may do more than lower your risk of influenza. A new study has tied the flu shot to a lower stroke risk. The study, which was published in the journal Neurology, showed that people who received their annual flu shot had a 12% lower risk of developing a stroke compared to those who did not receive a flu shot, even when other stroke risk factors were considered.
Here’s How to Do Sober October Right
In the spirit of Sober October, some people may have started a monthlong sobriety stint. For casual drinkers, going alcohol-free completely might seem a bit excessive. Haven’t scientists agreed that a glass of red wine a day can help people live longer?. But two-thirds of U.S. adults routinely drink...
Running Is Good. But Research Says You Should Lift Weights Too
Weight lifting and aerobic activities like walking, running or cycling are key to longer and healthier lives. A new study suggested that combining strength training and aerobic activities, even in later life, could help with disease prevention and reduce the risk of early death. The study, published in the British...
U.S. Doctors Rebuke the New Study That Questions Colonoscopy's Effectiveness
A study published in a prestigious scientific journal brought into question the efficacy of colonoscopies for reducing the risk of colon cancer death. However, some experts say the study has some key limitations and the findings may not be applicable to U.S. patients. Colonoscopies can both detect precancerous growths and...
Daxxify, an FDA-Approved Wrinkle Treatment, Is Longer Lasting Than Botox
The FDA has approved a new drug called Daxxify, which has similar effects to Botox but lasts up to six months. Clinical studies have only examined the drug’s effects on frown lines so far, but experts believe it will likely be able to treat the same off-label conditions as Botox.
Are Meal Delivery Services FDA-Regulated?
Meal delivery services are popular but in the United States, they are not necessarily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). An increasing number of food safety issues have been linked to meal delivery services. Food safety experts recommend asking questions, doing your research, and reading reviews before signing...
Word of the Week: Pruritus
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Pruritus (proo-RIGHT-us) What it means: Feeling itchy. Where it comes from: Latin, prurio, "to itch" Where you might see or hear it: If you go to your provider with an irritating rash, they'll probably...
Word of the Week: Contagious
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Contagious (con-TAY-juss) What it means: A disease that can spread between people. Where it comes from: Latin, contāgiō, “contact”. Where you might see or hear it: If you have been exposed...
Word of the Week: Observation
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Observation (ob-sur-VAY-shun) What it means: Keeping an eye on a patient to see if they get better or worse before starting or changing treatment. Where it comes from: Latin, observare, “to watch”. Where...
'Food Is Medicine': When Fruits and Vegetables Become Part of a Prescription
Food is medicine is an emerging concept that combines nutrition and medical care to treat diet-related diseases. Produce prescription programs have allowed providers to prescribe fruits and vegetables for patients. Evidence shows that these programs can effectively increase fruit and vegetable intake and help manage diabetes. “Food is medicine” is...
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
Study: Walnuts Support Lifelong, Heart-Healthy Eating
A new study found that regularly eating walnuts was associated with better cardiovascular and overall health later in life. Walnuts are an excellent source of key nutrients like plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, manganese, magnesium, and copper. The findings reinforce that walnuts can be an easy and accessible food choice...
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat
Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
