KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills were certain of a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs because of the way the NFL schedule worked out. The Chiefs believe they’ll get another crack at Buffalo because of their talent. The latest showdown in a burgeoning rivalry between AFC titans went to the Bills on Sunday, when Josh Allen rallied his team for a 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the fifth meeting of the teams in less than two years, and came nine months after Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the second consecutive year in the same building. “In my opinion, these are the best two teams in football right now,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “When it comes down to the playoffs, we’re going to end up seeing each other again. The next time we see them, we are going to have a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to need to bring that with us the whole game.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO