Chicago, IL

Cincy Jungle

Bengals loving their new indoor facility

The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills were certain of a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs because of the way the NFL schedule worked out. The Chiefs believe they’ll get another crack at Buffalo because of their talent. The latest showdown in a burgeoning rivalry between AFC titans went to the Bills on Sunday, when Josh Allen rallied his team for a 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the fifth meeting of the teams in less than two years, and came nine months after Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the second consecutive year in the same building. “In my opinion, these are the best two teams in football right now,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “When it comes down to the playoffs, we’re going to end up seeing each other again. The next time we see them, we are going to have a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to need to bring that with us the whole game.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincy Jungle

Interesting article about Mahomes struggling with cover 2

I saw this and found it interesting. Maybe the Bengals are not the only ones who struggle against the cover 2?. After briefly reading the article (I'm on the boss's time) it seems that a big part of the answer was going heavy with 2 or three tight ends and forcing the defense to adjust out of cover two. Not exactly our strenght at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

A Little Love for The Rifle

You remember when he snagged that catch away from the Redskins defender, body checking the DB and running past him for the TD. You remember the 4th down throw to AJ at the marker to beat the steelers and replace them in the playoffs. You remember him tossing 4 touchdowns to Marvin Jones against the Jets in a 49-9 romp. The throw to Boyd for our boys up in Buffalo?
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Saints: Week 6 Madden Simulation

With a loss to the Ravens, the Bengals offense still has not risen to the heights that they hit in 2021. However, even without Tee Higgins after the first quarter, the offense started showing signs of life. If the Bengals can carry that momentum to New Orleans and finally get their offense started, this could be the turning point of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Homage debuts new Bengals gear

With the 2022 NFL season in full swing, our friends at Homage continue to unveil new Cincinnati Bengals swagger. Whether it’s the current Bengals or past greats, Homage has something any Bengals fan will want. It certainly helps when the Bengals are winning, and by the skin of their...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Saints

LSU north is coming home for a weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals not only have obvious connections to the 2019 college football national champions, a few of their notable starters have history with the New Orleans Saints. It’ll be all smiles and nostalgia leading up to kickoff, and all business from then on. Here are some storylines, baked in matchups, to watch for.
CINCINNATI, OH

