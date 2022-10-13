WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Richard Salisbury. The KBI says Salisbury was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans, and sunglasses. He had been living in Plains, Kan., in Meade County, for around three months. Prior to that, he lived in the Austin, Texas area, the KBI said.

GRAY COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO