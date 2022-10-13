'Smart, bold and refreshing': CNN reveals title of morning show and names Don Lemon host

CNN w ill debut a new morning program in November hosted by Don Lemon , Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins.

CNN This Morning will replace New Day , which is hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar.

(AP Photo) This combination of photos shows Poppy Harlow, left, CNN news anchor Don Lemon, center, and CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.



“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Chris Licht said in a press release.

“They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry,” he explained. “Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

The show will start airing weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Licht took over for Jeff Zucker in the spring, who was involved in scandals at the network before resigning . Zucker faced scrutiny for his knowledge of former host Chris Cuomo's unethical communications with his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo , who was facing accusations of sexual assault and harassment. He was further found to have been engaged in an inappropriate workplace relationship.

Licht has been vocal about his intention of moderating the network's stark left-wing tilt. "Extremes are dominating cable news. We will seek to go a different way," he previously said . "We intend to challenge the traditional philosophy of cable news."

"First, we will reimagine our morning show, leveraging our correspondents and unmatched resources in the U.S. and around the world to provide news that viewers need to know as they start their day," he listed as one of his initial goals. "I'm going to be honest here: We are seeking to be a disrupter of the broadcast morning shows in this space, and we believe we have the people and resources to do that."