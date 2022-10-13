Read full article on original website
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Kansas man killed after being ejected from car in crash
A man from Kansas has been killed after being ejected from his car in a single-car crash.
