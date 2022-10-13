Read full article on original website
Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
Cool, wet start to work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
