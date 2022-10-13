Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with Seth Rollins defending the US Title in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Sioux City, Iowa show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest...
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled
WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.
Melina on How Women in WWE Would Be Punished With Gimmick Matches
– During a recent interview with Wrestle Purists, former WWE Superstar Melina discussed how demeaning gimmick matches used to be used as a punishment against women in WWE during the Divas Era. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Melina on how things have changed in WWE: “We’re blessed to have...
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars
Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal. * Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott. * Julius Creed...
Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo
– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
Baron Corbin Returns To WWE Raw With JBL At His Side
Baron Corbin made his return to WWE Raw on this week’s show with JBL at his side. The former Happy Corbin returned to his original WWE name on tonight’s show, with JBL introducing him via an in-ring promo where he took shots at Oklahoma and Rey Mysterio, who moved from Raw to Smackdown last week. JBL noted that Corbin would have been a star in the Attitude Era and called him the Nex Wrestling God before Corbin faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Grasso beats Araujo
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Alexa Grasso (125.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Viviane Araujo (126 lbs.) Jonathan Martinez (135.5 lbs.) vs. Cub Swanson (135 lbs.) Dusko Todorovic (186 lbs.) vs. Jordan Wright (185 lbs.) Raphael Assuncao (136 lbs.) vs. Victor Henry (136 lbs.) Misha Cirkunov (206 lbs.) vs. Alonzo...
Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Beats AJ Styles on Raw, The OC Pick Up First Return Win
– Dominik Mysterio picked up an upset win on this week’s episode of Raw over AJ Styles. Mysterio faced Styles on this week’s show with The Judgment Day and The O.C. both at ringside, and the Judgment Day helped Mysterio get the win:. – The O.C., for their...
The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio
– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show. – Ahead...
