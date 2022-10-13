Read full article on original website
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites. All of Zhytomyr, a city with military bases 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of the capital, was without electricity and water after a double missile strike on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn. Hospitals were left running on backup power, he said. Missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro, authorities said. The governor of the partly Russian-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region also reported a fire at an infrastructure facility caused by suicide drones — so called because they slam into targets and explode.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces are again peppering Ukraine with missile and drone attacks, mostly targeting energy facilities as winter approaches. Moscow’s attacks during the night and into Tuesday morning mostly concentrated on cities in the south and east of Ukraine, which Russia invaded almost eight months ago. Numerous explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv, especially in its industrial area south of the city center. ...
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv on Tuesday morning; military jet hit residential building in Yeysk on Monday
Exxon Exits Russia Completely After Putin Seizes Company's Properties: Report
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly said on Monday it has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. What Happened: Exxon’s decision to leave Russia completely comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project, reported Reuters.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress. Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select...
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
Friends have been unable to contact athlete since Sunday, while embassy says she has returned home with rest of team
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
