U.S. DOE invests in enhancing environmental and wildlife benefits of solar
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $14 million in funding for researchers to use in studies of how solar energy infrastructure interacts with wildlife and ecosystems. Through the Deploying Solar with Wildlife and Ecosystem Services Benefits (SolWEB) funding program, researchers will study the interactions of pronghorn, pollinators, birds, and other species with solar energy facilities in 26 states. This funding program also includes DOE’s first-ever investments in tools that can assess and help optimize ecosystem services at solar installations.
Sunrise brief: U.S. solar electricity for $0 per kWh?
User guide to the Inflation Reduction Act BlueGreen Alliance releases implementation guide to help workers, families and communities maximize benefits of the IRA. Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost The patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies is currently being piloted by BASF Corporation.
Wind, solar payback times under a year in some parts of world, says Rystad
The record-breaking run in power prices, particularly in Europe, is creating a favorable investment case for solar and wind projects, making it increasingly compelling to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics. According to Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy, current spot prices in Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom...
Sungage Financial and Wattmonk Partner to Provide Holistic Permitting, Sales, and Financing Services
Sungage Financial and Wattmonk are partnering to connect Sungage’s network of top-tier solar installers with Wattmonk’s technology and design services that streamline solar service operations. Wattmonk, a one-stop platform for all solar service needs starting from site assessment to utility applications, is known for its affordability, 24-hour turnaround...
TOPCon solar cell achieves 24.2% efficiency via new plasma-assisted atomic layer deposition tech
An international research team has fabricated a tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) solar cell through a new technique enabling the control of tunnel oxide deposition at the atomic scale. “This new technology is aimed to solve the issues posed by the traditional low-pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD) methods,” researcher Liao...
