The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $14 million in funding for researchers to use in studies of how solar energy infrastructure interacts with wildlife and ecosystems. Through the Deploying Solar with Wildlife and Ecosystem Services Benefits (SolWEB) funding program, researchers will study the interactions of pronghorn, pollinators, birds, and other species with solar energy facilities in 26 states. This funding program also includes DOE’s first-ever investments in tools that can assess and help optimize ecosystem services at solar installations.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO