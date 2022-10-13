Read full article on original website
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress. Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select...
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
Friends have been unable to contact athlete since Sunday, while embassy says she has returned home with rest of team
‘Threat alert’ after China recruits RAF pilots to train military
China has recruited as many as 30 former RAF pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
