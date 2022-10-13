Prater (hip) was a non-participant on the Cardinals' estimated practice report Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Prater has missed the last two weeks due to the injury, and although he was an estimated DNP, the team cut Matthew Ammendola on Monday, who had been his replacement during the absences. So, it's pretty unclear whether the Cardinals believe Prater will be kicking for them come Thursday when they host the Saints, especially since they haven't signed another kicker yet.

10 HOURS AGO