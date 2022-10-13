Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.

2 DAYS AGO