ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday

Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision

Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Warriors extending Jordan Poole was a no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy

Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy