Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
Gostisbehere scores late as Coyotes beat Maple Leafs 4-2
Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 for their first win of the season
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
Jordan Poyer took a 15 hour car ride to play in Bills' Week 6 game at Chiefs due to rib injury
To ensure he'd be able to play in Buffalo's monumental Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs at Arrowhead, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer went the extra mile. Literally. Despite being cleared to return to game action after missing time due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 4 against Baltimore, Poyer was not medically cleared to fly due to the injury. As ESPN notes, doctors were not comfortable with the air pressure that comes with flying as Poyer's injury heals, which required him to make alternative travel plans.
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Team scoring leader
Oshie had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Saturday. The goal was classic Oshie -- he put in his own rebound on the power play. His 61 power-play goals since joining the Caps in 2015-16 rank second on the team in that span behind just Alex Ovechkin (109). Oshie now leads the Caps with three points (one goal, two assists).
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
