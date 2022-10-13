Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.

