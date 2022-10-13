Read full article on original website
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Baylor Recap (Episode 409)
What’s the biggest takeaway from West Virginia’s victory over the Baylor Bears?. Was it the ability to run the ball against a stingy Baylor defense? Was it the continued emergence of receiver Kayden Prather or the no-quit attitude displayed by the Mountaineers?. Whatever the answer, coach Neal Brown’s...
Notebook: Two-minute offense delivers late; ground game back on course
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was intercepted by Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle in the fourth quarter last Thursday, it left the Mountaineers’ defense in a precarious position and many of the 45,293 on hand at Milan Puskar Stadium feeling as though the Bears were destined to prevail.
Having negotiated challenging schedule, Wheeling Park hopeful for strong run down the stretch
WHEELING, W.Va. — In his 13 years as Wheeling Park’s football coach, Chris Daugherty has guided the Patriots against more than their share of stiff competition and had plenty of success. The pinnacle of Daugherty’s strong tenure is a 2015 Class AAA state championship — the only non-Martinsburg...
Mountaineers battle No. 2 Kentucky to 3-3 draw
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Although West Virginia rallied after falling behind by two goals to lead No. 2 Kentucky late in Saturday’s match at Dick Desk Soccer Stadium, the Wildcats erased their only deficit in 23 seconds and the two teams settled for a 3-3 tie in a Sun Belt Conference showdown.
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
Pennsylvania man killed in Preston County wreck
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — State police released information Monday about a deadly crash that took place last Friday in Preston County. According to troopers, a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of state Route 26 and Glade Farm Road. The collision claimed the life of Joel Rugg, 40, of...
State police: second person dies in connection with I-79 Lewis County crash
ROANOKE,W.Va. — A second Braxton County resident has now died as a result of car crash last Thursday on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. State police said Ruth Ann Dean, 72, of Sutton, died Sunday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Dean was critically injured after being ejected from...
Safety in downtown Morgantown gets the attention of city leaders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The safety level in downtown Morgantown has deteriorated to the point multiple community and business owners are reaching out to elected officials for help. Main Street Morgantown President A.J. Hammond recently delivered a letter to city council. He said he not only remains concerned but wants...
DOH crews in the highlands brace for the possibility of snow
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Officials from the state Division of Highways say maintenance crews are ready for the first snowfall of the season if it comes this weekend or early next week. DOH District 4, which covers Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties can get some of the state’s...
