The 2022 growing season came to an end in October after an early frost. That, in turn, set off the harvest season. “A widespread killing freeze occurred in the Dakotas and Minnesota, ending the 2022 growing season,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Oct. 10. “The majority of the crop was mature or close to maturity when the freeze occurred. If sunflowers were not mature, there could be some reduction in yield, test weight, oil content and discolored seed coats.

