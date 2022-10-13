Read full article on original website
Avian influenza detected in Montana; flocks culled
Montana officials are continuing to monitor a recent outbreak of avian influenza detected in Teton County, making for the eleventh flock affected by the virus in 2022. The spread of the virus has been traced to the seasonal migrations of wild birds. Avian influenza was detected in the Teton County...
Sunflower growing season ends; harvest begins
The 2022 growing season came to an end in October after an early frost. That, in turn, set off the harvest season. “A widespread killing freeze occurred in the Dakotas and Minnesota, ending the 2022 growing season,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Oct. 10. “The majority of the crop was mature or close to maturity when the freeze occurred. If sunflowers were not mature, there could be some reduction in yield, test weight, oil content and discolored seed coats.
Historians describe ‘last generation farmers’
The farm crisis of the mid-’80s not only cost thousands of farmers their land, it cost agriculture a good chunk of an entire generation. “Those that started farming in 1966 to 1970, they were able to buy cheaper land,” says Paul Lasley, retired Extension sociologist with Iowa State University. “But when younger farmers started looking, the wheels came off the wagon with high land prices and record inflation. Those good times they expected were gone.”
