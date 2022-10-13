Read full article on original website
Students scramble to find housing as rentals fill up for next school year
At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in. The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
Madison’s guaranteed income program begins cash assistance for low income families
The Madison Forward fund distributed the first of 12 direct payments to qualifying families in Madison on Wednesday. This guaranteed-income program is slated to give 155 Madison-area families direct payments of $500 per month for 12 months with no strings attached, according to a press release from the City of Madison. Over the course of the year, $930,000, which was funded through private donations, will be distributed.
Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards
A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
Letter | Keep Evers as governor
Dear Editor: When Tim Michels started his campaign he told us he was a self-made man. Michels Corp. construction company was founded two years before Michels was born. He said he was going to turn Madison upside down. This was about the time Madison was named one of the top cities to live in for the second time in two years.
State Debate: Honoring Harry Truman, Republican voting for Evers, Barnes, Madison mayor called a 'tool'
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr hails the installation of a statue honoring the late President Harry Truman as an overdue tribute. The Truman statue in the U.S. Capitol rotunda replaces one of Thomas Hart Benton, one of two representing Missouri. No president in such a short period of time made more consequential decisions, Cyr quotes Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
School District of Beloit announces new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
Madison’s expanding Quarra Stone sculpts art, history and culture
At an inconspicuous workshop just off Stoughton Road, five dozen workers at a Madison stone company transform hunks of stone into museum-ready fine art and major historical monuments. It’s just one part of the work that Quarra Stone Company has spent more than 30 years perfecting. Using a combination of...
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
A walk through 5 local thrifts
From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
