Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida

Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget

Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated

It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos

After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
KENTWOOD, LA
theadvocate.com

Griffins celebrate homecoming with win

The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star

Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia preps for 12th annual 'Beneath the Balconies'; adds a 'garden party'

New Iberia’s 12th annual Beneath the Balconies, offering lunch and music on the move, will return to East Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 23. Iberia Preservation Alliance and Main Street New Iberia will present the afternoon lunch and entertainment, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche and Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent

Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
LAFAYETTE, LA

