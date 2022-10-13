Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly explains why Josh Williams got the game ball after the Florida game
Josh Williams received the game ball following LSU’s 45-35 victory over Florida this weekend. The junior running back rushed for a career-high of 106 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, adding eight yards receiving. But that wasn’t all that Williams did – and LSU head coach...
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida
Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
The tone of LSU's season can change this week, but improvement in key areas comes first
Brian Kelly won’t talk about the Southeastern Conference standings this week. He thinks they’re irrelevant at this point, and one win against Florida didn’t change the fact his team needs to improve in certain areas. That’s the thing about Kelly, a process-oriented coach who sticks to his...
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury updates on Jack Bech, Armoni Goodwin
After Jack Bech was on the sidelines, dressed in street clothes for the second half of the Florida game, LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he had strained his back. On Monday, Kelly provided an update on the wide receiver. "Jack is day-to-day, he's got the same back situation, it's...
Film review: What made Jayden Daniels' game different when LSU beat Florida
Brian Kelly pumped his fist twice. The first one came after Jayden Daniels glided into the end zone for his sixth touchdown Saturday night. Everything was going well as LSU's offense finally clicked, and Kelly calmly lunged forward with a 42-21 lead over Florida. The second came when that lead...
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU a true SEC West contender? Tigers are what record says they are.
Bill Parcells, as no-nonsense of a football coach as anyone who ever picked up a whistle, famously said: “You are what your record says you are.”. I wonder what The Big Tuna would say about how his standard would apply to the LSU Tigers?. After an amazing slate of...
Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget
Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
Kayshon Boutte has long-awaited breakout game this season against Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — At halftime against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Kayshon Boutte brought the offense together and said, "They've got blood in the water, let's go get them." Boutte had poked holes in the Florida defense, catching four passes for 87 yards at that point — already a...
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated
It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
Coaches hoping big Week 7 numbers net college offers for Lutcher quarterback, Madison Prep athlete
Two players typically not included on the list of top Louisiana prospects for 2023, Lutcher quarterback Dwanye Winfield of Lutcher and Madison Prep athlete David Jones, emphatically stated their cases while leading their teams to victory Friday night. “He may not be the fastest guy when you line up to...
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
LSU notebook: Tigers get road win over Florida, but another special teams miscue was costly
Special teams deficiencies continue to be a thorn in the side of the LSU football team. For the second week in a row, the Tigers gave up a quick touchdown after a special teams miscue on the opening kickoff of their 45-35 win over Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win
The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
Bundle up, y'all: New Orleans, Baton Rouge to see cold snap Tuesday; light freeze possible
It's time to turn on the heater and get ready for an early cold snap. The National Weather Service predicts that much of southeast Louisiana will see freezing temperatures this week, with a freeze watch forecast for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The watch will...
Cover your plants, make a gumbo: Baton Rouge area could see freeze this week
It's time to pull out the gumbo pots, but first it might be necessary to cover up plants that cannot survive the cold. Forecasters issued a freeze watch for much of the Baton Rouge area for Wednesday morning, predicting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s. The temperature...
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star
Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
New Iberia preps for 12th annual 'Beneath the Balconies'; adds a 'garden party'
New Iberia’s 12th annual Beneath the Balconies, offering lunch and music on the move, will return to East Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 23. Iberia Preservation Alliance and Main Street New Iberia will present the afternoon lunch and entertainment, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche and Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
Michael Dunlap named Student of the Year for the Livingston Parish SADD group
Michael Dunlap, a senior at Denham Springs High School, is the 2022-23 Students Against Destructive Decisions Student of the Year for Livingston Parish and in that capacity will be the teen spokesperson for the organization and will represent his peers across the parish. SADD is a peer-to-peer education and prevention...
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent
Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
