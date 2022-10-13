ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Kentucky HC John Calipari in Pittsburgh Watching Five Stars Maluk, Thomas

On Monday, Kentucky head coach and Moon native John Calipari returned to the Pittsburgh area to watch two young five-star prospects from the Steel City. Calipari made stops at both Imani Christian and Lincoln Park, watching Imani’s Alier Maluk and Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas. Maluk is a 6-foot-10...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt WR Jaden Bradley Enters Transfer Portal

The path to fixing Pitt’s passing attack will be even more difficult as Jaden Bradley has announced his exit from the program. Bradley, a redshirt freshman from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, announced via Twitter Monday night that he has entered the transfer portal. While he will remain enrolled at Pitt this semester in order to pursue his academics, he will not be a part of the football program.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 17

Update (1:38 PM)- **Another offer from Pitt to a highly rated player in the DMV as Andre Powell extends offer to 2024 4-star defensive end Makai Byerson from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. Byerson (6’4″, 235) holds other offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Rutgers, Duke, Kentucky, Boston College, Virginia, Maryland, Marshall and Liberty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup

No. 18 Slippery Rock Ends Gannon’s Undefeated PSAC Bid. Gannon entered Saturday looking to continue its undefeated ride in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play, but No. 18 Slippery Rock had other things in mind, rolling to a 40-14 win. The Golden Knights were seeking their first win over...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Jahmil Perryman’s Four Scores Provide Spark For McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers are in the midst of a historical season, and they managed to continue it on Friday night with a lopsided victory over Gateway, 41-17. The Gators are not a push-over team, as they entered the matchup as the number two team in the WPIAL Class-5A.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offensive Tackle Carter Warren To Miss Remainder Of The 2022 Season

The 2022 Pitt football team continues to be negatively impacted by injuries. At his weekly Monday press conference, Pat Narduzzi announced that senior captain/left tackle Carter Warren will miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified injury. This unfortunate news means that Warren has played his last down in a Panther uniform.
PITTSBURGH, PA

