The path to fixing Pitt’s passing attack will be even more difficult as Jaden Bradley has announced his exit from the program. Bradley, a redshirt freshman from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, announced via Twitter Monday night that he has entered the transfer portal. While he will remain enrolled at Pitt this semester in order to pursue his academics, he will not be a part of the football program.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO