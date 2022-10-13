Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Kentucky HC John Calipari in Pittsburgh Watching Five Stars Maluk, Thomas
On Monday, Kentucky head coach and Moon native John Calipari returned to the Pittsburgh area to watch two young five-star prospects from the Steel City. Calipari made stops at both Imani Christian and Lincoln Park, watching Imani’s Alier Maluk and Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas. Maluk is a 6-foot-10...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt WR Jaden Bradley Enters Transfer Portal
The path to fixing Pitt’s passing attack will be even more difficult as Jaden Bradley has announced his exit from the program. Bradley, a redshirt freshman from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, announced via Twitter Monday night that he has entered the transfer portal. While he will remain enrolled at Pitt this semester in order to pursue his academics, he will not be a part of the football program.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 17
Update (1:38 PM)- **Another offer from Pitt to a highly rated player in the DMV as Andre Powell extends offer to 2024 4-star defensive end Makai Byerson from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. Byerson (6’4″, 235) holds other offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Rutgers, Duke, Kentucky, Boston College, Virginia, Maryland, Marshall and Liberty.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
No. 18 Slippery Rock Ends Gannon’s Undefeated PSAC Bid. Gannon entered Saturday looking to continue its undefeated ride in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play, but No. 18 Slippery Rock had other things in mind, rolling to a 40-14 win. The Golden Knights were seeking their first win over...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
4-Star OLB Anthony Speca Talks Crazy Central Catholic Win, Updates Recruitment
PENN HILLS Pa. — Central linebacker Anthony Speca displayed on Friday night against Penn Hills why he has 20 Division 1 offers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior linebacker made plays sideline to sideline and blocked two field goals. He also had a sack on Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger. Central...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Overlap of Pitt’s Present and Future Offensive Line Combinations Begin Now
There was some optimism that Carter Warren would be able to make it back to the lineup following Pitt’s bye week, but it was decided just yesterday that he will be out the remainder of the season — ending his Pitt career. “Carter Warren, I mean, I can’t...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Jahmil Perryman’s Four Scores Provide Spark For McKeesport
McKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers are in the midst of a historical season, and they managed to continue it on Friday night with a lopsided victory over Gateway, 41-17. The Gators are not a push-over team, as they entered the matchup as the number two team in the WPIAL Class-5A.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offensive Tackle Carter Warren To Miss Remainder Of The 2022 Season
The 2022 Pitt football team continues to be negatively impacted by injuries. At his weekly Monday press conference, Pat Narduzzi announced that senior captain/left tackle Carter Warren will miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified injury. This unfortunate news means that Warren has played his last down in a Panther uniform.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat Narduzzi Checks Out 2024 5-Star ATH Quinton Martin In Person Friday
The Pitt coaching staff has been able to make it to nearly every corner of the East Coast this week, traveling as far south as Florida to recruit, but Pat Narduzzi only had to take a quick drive down Route 51 to reach James Weir Stadium in Belle Vernon, Pa.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brashear Four-Star LB Ta’Mere Robinson Talks Injury Rehab, National Title Hopes at Penn State
PITTSBURGH — Brashear Bulls four-star linebacker and Penn State commit Ta’Mere Robinson tore his ACL and MCL during the 2021 football season, missing the end of his junior year and now all of his senior year because of it. Brashear completed a winless 2022 season with a loss...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Praying to God that Something Would Happen’: Central Catholic Gets Miracle Win with Heads-Up Play
PENN HILLS, Pa. — The golden rule in football is to always play until the whistle is blown. It’s one of the first things that youth football coaches hammer down. That principle literally won the game for Pittsburgh Central Catholic over Penn Hills on Friday night at Yuhas-McGinley Stadium.
