kezi.com
Willamalane offers free memberships for Oakridge area residents to escape smoke
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As part of an effort to help people living in and around Oakridge escape the smoky conditions that have been lingering since the Cedar Creek Fire started this summer, Willamalane is offering free all-access memberships to people living in the 97463 or 97492 zip codes. The memberships...
kezi.com
Officials extend air quality warning as Cedar Creek Fire slowly diminishes
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Despite favorable weather changes on the horizon, the Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke across Oregon, leading officials to extend a warning of hazardous air quality through Friday, October 21. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have extended an...
kezi.com
Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
kezi.com
Eugene store selling second-hand Halloween costumes
EUGENE, Ore. -- Every parent wants to give their child a memorable holiday, and Halloween is no different. However, the negative impacts from inflation have some families in a bind. The rising prices have some looking for ways to save money, and this includes costumes. One store is looking to...
kezi.com
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
kezi.com
Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
kezi.com
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
kezi.com
Local mom hosting allergen-free “trunk-or-treat”
EUGENE, Ore. -- One local mom wants everyone to be able to trick-or-treat this year -- allergies or not. Kayla Engel says her daughter deals with multiple food allergies. After realizing there was a lack of Halloween events for kids with food allergies, she decided to come up with her own. She wanted an event that would not only include her daughter, but also other kids in the community who deal with similar problems.
kezi.com
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
kezi.com
OSU flexes defensive muscle, beats Washington State at Reser
CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Beavers used a strong defensive performance to take down Washington State, 24-10, on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Oregon State held WSU QB Cam Ward to a 25-54 performance. The FCS transfer threw for 345 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Beavs were able to find some...
kezi.com
Residents of Eugene share excitement for College GameDay coming to town
EUGENE, Ore.—ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to Eugene for the first time in four years when the Oregon Ducks take on UCLA Bruins. It's all hands on deck for business owners like Kimberly Fairbairn, who are gearing up for the big day. She and her husband have owned Max's Tavern for 30 years and said there's nothing like College GameDay.
