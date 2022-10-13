Read full article on original website
Miss Bucktail Isabella English crowned 2022 Flaming Foliage Queen
FARWELL, PA – It was a whirlwind Saturday for the contestants in the 73rd annual Flaming Foliage Festival and the daylong events concluded Saturday night at the Bucktail High School where Miss Bucktail Isabella English, was crowned the queen. Isabella Fiala English was born on August 6, 2005, she...
Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022
South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
therecord-online.com
Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires
RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
therecord-online.com
CMMS students participate in student summit
HUNTINGDON, PA – Central Mountain Middle School students recently presented at the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Support) Student Summit: PBIS in ACTion to a packed room of interested participants from over twenty schools within the regional Intermediate Units at Juniata College. They detailed Keystone Central’s district-wide expectations and the role a student team plays in encouraging appropriate behavior.
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven Kiwanis renews highway cleanup
DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Kiwanis Club of Lock Haven recently performed their semiannual litter pick up along Route 150 east of Lock Haven. The club adopted the section from Tobacco Shed Road in Dunnstable Township to the Constitution Bridge in Woodward Township over 30 years ago. Over eight bags and other miscellaneous debris were gathered including plywood, car parts, and large metal poles. The pickup is part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful initiative.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven looks to cut back on daily police coverage hours
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven has historically provided 24-hour, round-the-clock police protection. That scope of coverage may be about to change, based on information at City Council’s meeting Monday night. City Manager Greg Wilson shared with council information on the status of negotiations on...
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
therecord-online.com
Structure Fire in South Renovo
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – According to reports late Sunday a fire at 621 First Street in South Renovo was discovered when a neighbor was coming home and saw smoke billowing down the hollow and heading towards Renovo. Area fire companies started to respond just before 6PM, immediately knocking the fire down although the volunteers then had to spend a considerable amount of time trying to locate the source. An interior attack was made as was a response from a roof into the second floor. No immediate cause was cited. The house is believed to be a second home and although the owners were home over the weekend but not at the time of the blaze.
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
weirstudentmedia.com
The Loss of a Band Director
The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
webbweekly.com
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy. Born April 30, 1972, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...
Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
therecord-online.com
Little Pine State Park lake drawdown starts Monday
WATERVILLE, PA – Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Little Pine State Park will begin a gradual, partial drawdown of Little Pine Lake (up to 3 feet) in order to reach necessary levels to complete maintenance around the boat launch and beach areas. The boat launch will be closed during this drawdown.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Avian influenza found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
