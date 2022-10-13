ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Miss Bucktail Isabella English crowned 2022 Flaming Foliage Queen

FARWELL, PA – It was a whirlwind Saturday for the contestants in the 73rd annual Flaming Foliage Festival and the daylong events concluded Saturday night at the Bucktail High School where Miss Bucktail Isabella English, was crowned the queen. Isabella Fiala English was born on August 6, 2005, she...
RENOVO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022

South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires

RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
RENOVO, PA
therecord-online.com

CMMS students participate in student summit

HUNTINGDON, PA – Central Mountain Middle School students recently presented at the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Support) Student Summit: PBIS in ACTion to a packed room of interested participants from over twenty schools within the regional Intermediate Units at Juniata College. They detailed Keystone Central’s district-wide expectations and the role a student team plays in encouraging appropriate behavior.
HUNTINGDON, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven Kiwanis renews highway cleanup

DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Kiwanis Club of Lock Haven recently performed their semiannual litter pick up along Route 150 east of Lock Haven. The club adopted the section from Tobacco Shed Road in Dunnstable Township to the Constitution Bridge in Woodward Township over 30 years ago. Over eight bags and other miscellaneous debris were gathered including plywood, car parts, and large metal poles. The pickup is part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful initiative.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven looks to cut back on daily police coverage hours

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven has historically provided 24-hour, round-the-clock police protection. That scope of coverage may be about to change, based on information at City Council’s meeting Monday night. City Manager Greg Wilson shared with council information on the status of negotiations on...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Structure Fire in South Renovo

SOUTH RENOVO, PA – According to reports late Sunday a fire at 621 First Street in South Renovo was discovered when a neighbor was coming home and saw smoke billowing down the hollow and heading towards Renovo. Area fire companies started to respond just before 6PM, immediately knocking the fire down although the volunteers then had to spend a considerable amount of time trying to locate the source. An interior attack was made as was a response from a roof into the second floor. No immediate cause was cited. The house is believed to be a second home and although the owners were home over the weekend but not at the time of the blaze.
RENOVO, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
webbweekly.com

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy. Born April 30, 1972, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
therecord-online.com

Little Pine State Park lake drawdown starts Monday

WATERVILLE, PA – Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Little Pine State Park will begin a gradual, partial drawdown of Little Pine Lake (up to 3 feet) in order to reach necessary levels to complete maintenance around the boat launch and beach areas. The boat launch will be closed during this drawdown.
WATERVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Avian influenza found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.
HALIFAX, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy