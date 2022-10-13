Emma Thompson makes a horrifying Miss Trunchbull in new ‘Matilda’ trailer

“Matilda the Musical” fans got a sneak peek of the new Netflix flick on Thursday.

The new teaser for the song-filled adaptation of the 1988 Roald Dahl book starts with star Alisha Weir as Matilda, dreaming of a different life as she lies in a hammock in a balloon in the sky.

“Once upon a time there was a little girl who was trapped,” she says in a voice-over.

“This is the story of her great escape.”

A nearly unrecognizable Emma Thompson is also seen as the brutal Miss Trunchbull in the clip — in which the plucky Matilda Wormwood overcomes cruel parents and teachers.

“I like troublemakers Wormwood, they make such a lovely sound when they snap,” Thompson says, before the trailer cuts to a later scene showing Matilda standing up to her.

The 2 minute, 22 second teaser also features scenes of Matilda’s abusive parents — played by Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough — neglecting the youngster and making her sleep in the attic when all she wants to do is read.

It includes the famous scene from the book in which Matilda’s classmate, Bruce, gobbles down a decadent chocolate cake in front of the whole school.

In another part, Miss Trunchbull grabs a girl’s pigtails and swings her around until the kid flies into the air.

The Netflix flick will be dropping on the streaming service come Dec. 25. Netflix

Lashana Lynch stars as the kind-hearted teacher Miss Honey, who becomes a friend to Matilda. The trailer showed the two becoming pals and enjoying the sunshine together.

“Matilda, your mind is extraordinary,” Miss Honey says. “You need to be very careful! Miss Trunchbull, she’s dangerous.”

Since the film is both based on the Dahl novel and a 2010, Tony Award-winning Broadway production of the story, the clips feature several songs and musical numbers.

Emma Thompson stars as the mean Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda: The Musical.” Netflix

Matthew Warchus directed the picture with original music and lyrics created by Tim Minchin. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly penned the script.

“Matilda” was previously made into an adaption in 1996, starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz and Pam Ferris.

The film will debut on Dec. 25 on Netflix and will be playing in select US theaters come Dec. 9.