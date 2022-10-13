ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland's Rogene Releases New Single

By Jeff Niesel
 4 days ago
Rogene.
Ever since her father died a few years ago, local R&B singer-songwriter Rogene has turned to music as an outlet.

She's been rather prolific too. She released her debut single in 2019 and co-headlined her first show last year after receiving an Ohio Entertainment Award nomination for Up Next Artist and a Spotify editorial playlist placement for the track "Flex."

Now, Rogene has just released "All Night, " a sultry new slow jam of a single that "describes the emotions we all go through in our encounters with love," as it's put in a press release.

