Cleveland's Rogene Releases New Single

FRI 10/07 Blackberry Smoke Dipping into different genres is something that Blackberry Smoke singer-guitarist Charlie Starr, who grew up in the Atlanta area, has done ever since he first picked up a guitar when he was a kid. Released in 2013, Blackberry Smoke’s The Whippoorwill, is a great collection of Southern rock-inspired tunes that show off Starr's consummate songwriting chops. The band's been dubbed "the new face of blue-collar Southern rock" — something that sits well with Starr.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO