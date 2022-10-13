What is a Negroni Sbagliato with prosecco? Here's how to make the internet-famous cocktail.

Erchog/Getty Images

Thanks to Emma D'Arcy from "House of the Dragon," the Negroni Sbagliato is finding new life as a social media sensation.

The Negroni Sbagliato is a simple Italian cocktail with three ingredients in equal parts.

Since it's such a simple cocktail, using the correct ingredients is very important.

Move over, espresso martini, it's time for a new online cocktail sensation: the Negroni Sbagliato. It's been popping up everywhere the past few days, but how did a relatively obscure cocktail jump to the top of TikTok discourse? For that we have Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, the stars of HBO's "House of the Dragon," to thank. In a short Q&A video, D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is asked about their favorite drink and answers "Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it." Their deep and seductive delivery of the line caused the clip to explode on social media, and now people are dying to try it .

What is a Negroni Sbagliato?

Erchog/Getty Images

Simply put, a Negroni Sbagliato is a refreshing Italian cocktail that mixes Campari, with sweet vermouth and prosecco in equal parts. According to bartender and cocktail expert Anders Erickson , the Sbagliato was created in Milan, Italy by Mirko Stocchetto. The Italian word sbagliato (the g is silent,) roughly translates to "error" or "mistake", and this cocktail is believed to have been created by accident when Stocchetto mistakenly replaced the gin in a Negroni with sparkling wine.

Despite its name, the Negroni Sbagliato is actually closer in form to the precursor of the Negroni, the Americano. "You basically are replacing the soda water in the Americano with the dry fruitiness of Prosecco," says Erickson. Prosecco adds more flavor and is the perfect complement to the bitterness of the Campari and the rich sweetness of the vermouth. "It's a really refreshing, low-ABV drink," says Erickson.

How to make a Negroni Sbagliato

Enough about the history, here's how you mix up D'Arcy's favorite cocktail.

Ingredients:





To make a Negroni Sbagliato, combine the Campari and vermouth in a rocks glass with ice. Top with the prosecco and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange slice or twist.

"It's easy to make," says Erickson. "I usually eyeball it, but it's more or less equal parts. You can also add more Prosecco if you want it to be a bit more bubbly."

One thing to keep in mind is that the style of vermouth used in this cocktail is essential. This cocktail requires sweet, Italian vermouth like Carpano Antica , or Cocchi vermouth di Torino . The sweetness and richness are necessary to balance out the sharp, citrusy bitterness of the Campari.

Insider's takeaway

The Negroni Sbagliato is a beloved and refreshing Italian cocktail deserving of its newfound popularity. It's a simple equal-part drink that mixes fruity Prosecco wine with rich sweet vermouth and bitter Campari. Don't let its simplicity fool you, this unassuming drink is definitely worth trying.