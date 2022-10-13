ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student clubs celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Every year, UNCG takes the time to celebrate and acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. The Office of Intercultural Engagement (OIE) hosted special events throughout the month so that students could engage in dialogues about culture and community while immersing themselves in Latin American culture. National...
