In the offensive shootout that was the Kansas 52-42 loss to Oklahoma, the Jayhawk offense missed out on some chances in a game they couldn’t afford. After the first two drives went smoothly for both teams offensively, the Jayhawk defense caught a break when Oklahoma’s redshirt sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel fumbled on an option play. It was the first stop for either team.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO