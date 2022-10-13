ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday

PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
PRINCETON, NJ
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns

State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

