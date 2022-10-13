Read full article on original website
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Princeton, NJ man exposed himself to girl in ‘educational facility,’ cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Princeton man has been charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident inside an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery on Oct. 1. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, 54-year-old Shuai Shen pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a...
Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday
PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns
State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
Public Integrity detective arrested at North Wildwood, NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — A detective with the Attorney General's Office tasked with holding other police officers throughout the state accountable was arrested for trying repeatedly to get back into a bar, according to reports. Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira works for the AGO's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. According...
NJ man swimming at closed Stone Harbor beach saved from deadly rip currents
STONE HARBOR — Firefighters and two good Samaritans rescued a man from the ocean Saturday morning after rip currents nearly dragged him out to sea. Zeke Orzech and Steve Markel are credited with helping the victim until first responders could get there, according to Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1.
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in Trenton, NJ drinking water
TRENTON — The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been detected in the water of homes in several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works and state officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves. Five cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death, have been reported in Hamilton...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
The Best Most Delicious Brownies in Ocean County, New Jersey
What do you think when you hear "brownies" probably chocolate is the first thought, sweet, moist, and delicious. Maybe then you think "I need a glass of milk or a cup of coffee. One thing I love when it comes to brownies is the corner pieces. I love the edge...
Still Empty! Any News On What’s Moving in This Building in Brick, NJ
There are a lot of empty buildings in Ocean County. Brick Township has several that need to be filled. Before the pandemic some buildings were empty, but since Covid, more and more businesses and restaurants have closed. The building was the old Fins. There needs to be something good for...
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
How Bad is Crime in Philadelphia? Wawa is Closing 2 More Stores in Center City
How bad is crime in Center City Philadelphia? So bad that Wawa is closing two more stores. Per a report by WPVI-TV, the convenience store chain is shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. The stores are located...
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
New Jersey man busted after Federal Agents intercept large package of psilocybin mushrooms
A Brick Township man who ordered a sizable amount of psilocybin mushrooms and enough paraphernalia to maintain a drug operation got the attention of local, state, and federal agencies leading to his arrest and trip to the Ocean County Jail. Brick Police said that an investigation began ten days ago...
