Durham, NC

Game Notes: Miami

DURHAM – Duke is back on the road Saturday when it travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., to face off against Miami. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Miami leads the all-time series between the two schools, 15-4. In the last...
Duke Welcomes NC State for Midweek Clash

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for an ACC midweek contest against NC State Wednesday. Opening serve is set for 8 p.m., on ACC Network. Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak will be on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium. LAST TIME OUT. Duke went 1-1 over the...
Blue Devils Face Colonials in Final Non-Conference Match of 2022

DURHAM – The third-ranked Duke men's soccer team plays its final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday night, welcoming George Washington into Koskinen Stadium. Kickoff between the Blue Devils (9-0-3, 4-0-1) and the Colonials (6-6-2, 2-4-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACCNX. SERIES HISTORY.
Duke Falls to North Carolina, 38-35, in Thriller

DURHAM – In a classic Saturday night matchup that saw Duke and North Carolina combine for 1,078 yards and seven lead changes, the Tar Heels scored a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils, 38-35, before a packed crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Balanced Scoring Leads Duke Past Bellarmine, 3-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three different Blue Devils scored goals to lead the 24th-ranked Duke field hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Bellarmine in a non-conference matchup at Louisville's Trager Field. Duke scored twice in the second quarter to take the lead for good with senior Josie Varney netting the game winner.
Beck Claims Singles Title at ITA Fall Regionals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Duke women's tennis senior Chloe Beck defeated teammate Emma Jackson on Monday in the A1 Bracket Singles Championship at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals in Winston-Salem, N.C. Beck, who hails from Watkinsville, Ga., defeated Jackson, 6-1, 6-4, to win her fifth match of the...
