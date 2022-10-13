Read full article on original website
capemayvibe.com
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
shorelocalnews.com
There’s a New Asian Dining Option in Egg Harbor Township…Naruto and It’s Great
Are you in the South Jersey Shore area, OMG, okay, don’t speed but get there ASAP! Just opened, Naruto~Japanese & Asian Cuisine~in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. We started out w/ one of their truly Amazing & Unique Signature Drinks: (Bubble Tea) Caramel, Bubble milk, black tea w/dark brown sugar, Ridiculously Delicious!
New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood
Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
ocnjdaily.com
Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk
Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office ‘Dawn Patrol’ Strikes, Again
At first glance, when you hear the term Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office “Dawn Patrol” … you immediately think about an early morning raid and a law enforcement operation to bust the bad guys. This isn’t that!. The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office and their...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns At South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses and...
Stunning Tribute: Hammonton, NJ, Police Unveil Vehicle to Honor Officer Who Died Unexpectedly
Officials in the blueberry capital of the world have unveiled a police vehicle that honors an officer who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. The Hammonton Police Department says 53-year-old Cpl. Rich Jones died on March 31st and "this loss was felt throughout the police department, town, and school district."
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Update: 14-Year-Old Somers Point, NJ Girl Has Been Found
The Somers Point Police Department has provided this update:. UPDATE: Thank you for the assistance the juvenile has been located. An Amber Alert has been issued by the Somers Point Police Department. The police department has posted on its Facebook page asking for any information regarding a missing 14-year-old girl...
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several New Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
987thecoast.com
Breaking News: Active Shooter Threats at Local Schools Debunked Friday
There have been active shooter warnings at local schools on Friday, but Middle Township Police say they threats have been debunked. Police issued a statement Friday afternoon saying there have been active shooter alerts at schools throughout New Jersey; multiple agencies have reported that the calls of an active shooter are a hoax.
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a 27-yard pass down the middle for Alim Parks in the third quarter as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Castillo embarked on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the home team the halftime lead.
