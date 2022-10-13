ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
WILDWOOD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
LINWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns At South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses and...
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Breaking News: Active Shooter Threats at Local Schools Debunked Friday

There have been active shooter warnings at local schools on Friday, but Middle Township Police say they threats have been debunked. Police issued a statement Friday afternoon saying there have been active shooter alerts at schools throughout New Jersey; multiple agencies have reported that the calls of an active shooter are a hoax.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy