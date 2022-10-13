Read full article on original website
Lee County schools announce start for multiple locations
The School District of Lee County has revealed that 32 schools will open to students on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The 32 schools that have received the all-clear to return Wednesday are as follows:. ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. Cape Elementary. Edgewood Elementary. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. G....
Disaster recovery center opens in DeSoto County
Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center in DeSoto County. The center is at the DeSoto Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., in Arcadia. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state...
Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors
Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive
With most campuses reopening Tuesday, In a Facebook post, officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.
Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions
MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
YMCA of Collier County Assists Hurricane Ian Victims
From unloading a boat with six tons of water, Gatorade, and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades City, and neighborhoods in Naples and Marco Island surveying the various communities to learn what the people’s needs are,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County. Diapers, new kids clothes, hygiene products, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and supermarket and fuel gift cards are now necessary.
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
DOH-Lee issued swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools.
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
Certain Lee County Park and Recreation Locations Reopening
Lee County Parks & Rec announced today that certain locations would be reopening starting Friday, Oct. 14. However, other locations will be reopening Saturday and Monday.
Lee Schools final reopening plan to be announced Friday
The Lee County School District will post its final plan to get students back to classrooms this Friday
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Hurricane Ian impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates
There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
