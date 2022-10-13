Read full article on original website
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
wearegreenbay.com
6 adults in custody, Menominee Tribal PD search warrant uncovers drugs, cash & firearms in Wisconsin home
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six adults were taken into police custody after a search warrant executed at a Wisconsin home uncovered numerous drugs, thousands in cash, and nine firearms. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the search warrant was conducted on October 15 at a residence on Southeast...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
Eight checks the state of Wisconsin uses to deter and catch voter fraud
Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional. In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say. That number is also about the same amount of illegal votes cast by felons in the 2016 election, the AP noted. Former President Donald Trump won that election by about 23,000 votes.
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters
(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
spectrumnews1.com
Beyond books: Wisconsin libraries to offer state parks passes for card holders
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, libraries across Wisconsin got creative, expanding their offerings to include more than just your typical bound pages. Starting Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a state park pass — valid for one free vehicle admission at any state park — from select libraries.
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
WSAW
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
Drunk Wisconsin Guy Says His Bike ‘Magically Appeared’ Pulls Keys From Pocket
A Wisconsin man crashed his motorcycle and when cops arrived, he was amazed that the motorcycle was there on the side of the road...He told cops it just "magically appeared." CBS58. So there's a bike crash, dude is standing there as the cops show up...When he was questioned about the...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
NBC News
Non-voters are a ‘concern’ for the Mandela Barnes Senate campaign in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to swing voters who historically go between ‘voting and not voting.’ “We see that here in Wisconsin, and when every race is razor thin, it has a larger impact on a state like this,” NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster says. Oct. 14, 2022.
