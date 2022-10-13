Read full article on original website
Mckenna Grace Says Playing the Older Version of a Character in "A Friend of the Family" Was "Special"
Mckenna Grace is grateful to not be playing the younger version of an older actor for a change. Grace plays Jan Broberg in Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," which premiered on Oct. 6 and tells the terrifying true story of Robert Berchtold, who kidnapped Broberg in 1974 and again in 1976.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Break-In at Her Home: "Material Things Can Be Replaced"
Megan Thee Stallion wants her fans to know she's safe after two men broke into her Los Angeles home on Thursday, Oct. 13. Thankfully, the 27-year-old wasn't home at the time since she's currently in New York City preparing for Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she's pulling double duty as the host and musical guest. On Friday, she tweeted to let her followers know she was OK after the scary incident.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her "SNL" Appearance in a Totally See-Through Catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off her hosting stint at SNL in one of today's most ubiquitous trends. The rapper posted some behind-the-scenes images from rehearsals for her upcoming appearance on this week's "Saturday Night Live" on NBC as both host and musical guest. And the wardrobe choices are truly head-turning, as she embraces both the sheer and catsuit trends in one unforgettable outfit.
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Character During "Saturday Night Live" Deer Sketch
During her third appearance on "Saturday Night Live," Megan Thee Stallion joined an elite crowd of hosts who've pulled double duty as the evening's performer as well — and she did so with ease. From serving up an anthem for abandoned plus-ones with the banger "We Got Brought" to her emotional "Anxiety" performance, her episode was full of highlights. Still, one of the best moments came when Megan broke character during the wonderfully silly "Deer" sketch.
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
I Tried Crystal Eye Makeup With Help From the "Euphoria" Makeup Artist
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography Jessica Harrington and Photo Illustration: Keila Gonzalez. I'm not usually one to go bold with my eye makeup, but when you have the legendary Donni Davy doing your glam, you go all out. As the makeup department head of "Euphoria" and founder of Half Magic Beauty, she knows a thing or two about creating dazzling, head-turning makeup looks. That's why I was especially excited to try the crystal-eye makeup trend under her guidance.
Halloween-Fanatic Laura Donnelly on How Her Spooky Traditions Drew Her to "Werewolf by Night"
Laura Donnelly grew up in Belfast, but there was one thing that set her family apart from most people they knew. "Quite unusually for growing up in Belfast in the '80s, my family was really into Halloween," she tells POPSUGAR. "And we always had very big Halloween parties and still do to this day — it's kind of the biggest festival in my household."
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and More Honor Robbie Coltrane: "You Made Us a Family"
The Harry Potter cast and fans alike are saddened to hear that Robbie Coltrane has died, his agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed to POPSUGAR on Oct. 14. He was 72 years old. The actor was best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the wizard franchise, a character he played in all eight films before the Fantastic Beasts prequel movie series.
I Tried a $200 Celeb-Loved Facial, and My Skin Has Never Looked Better
The DiamondGlow facial is a treatment loved by celebrities like Chrissy Tiegen. The treatment is a three-step process that involves exfoliation, extraction, and infusion. One editor tried the facial and is sharing everything to know about the treatment. To say I have problematic skin would be putting it lightly. I've...
"Bridgerton"'s Charithra Chandran Reveals Dramatic Hair Transformation With a '90s Edge
Charithra Chandran is switching up her look. The "Bridgerton" star revealed a chic new pixie haircut on Oct. 11, marking a dramatic change for the actor. Taking her crop out for the opening of the Veronica Beard flagship store in London, she posted a series of gorgeous pictures on Instagram beaming from ear to ear. Pairing her new hair with a chic black velvet midi dress, Chandran oozed sophistication.
"The Midnight Club" Cast Want a Season 2: "There's a Lot More to Explore"
At this point, you've had time to finish Netflix's latest scary TV series, "The Midnight Club." Based loosely on the 1994 book of the same name by Christopher Pike, the show follows a group of eight terminally ill teenagers staying at the Brightcliffe Hospice Center who tell each other scary stories and vow to send the group signs from beyond the grave if they die first. But, as the dying teens come to terms with their mortality, they may also discover something supernatural afoot at Brightcliffe.
Zoë Kravitz Gets Real About the Pressures of Social Media: "It's a Power Struggle"
Zoë Kravitz's social media presence has been a balancing act. She's struggled with shaping her online persona in an era in which one's posts can be conflated with their entire identity. In an interview with Elle, published Oct. 13, the 33-year-old actor opened up about the role social media has played in her life and her career, and spoiler alert: it's complicated. "I have had my ups and downs with [social media]," Kravitz said. "I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it."
Call Off the Powerpuff Girls, Cartoon Network Confirms It's Not Dead, "Just Turning 30"
Cartoon Network fans can all breathe a sigh of relief, the beloved channel from your childhood isn't going anywhere. On Friday, Oct. 14, #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on Twitter after another round of layoffs were announced at Warner Bros. Television as the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery continues to consolidate departments. The news, which included consolidation within the animation department, according to Variety, left Cartoon Network viewers fearing for the home of classics like "Powerpuff Girls," "Dexter's Laboratory," and "Adventure Time."
Anne Hathaway's Thigh-High Slit Gown Comes in the Boldest Neon Color
Anne Hathaway is trying her hand at the neon trend this week, spotted on a press tour for "Armageddon Time" walking into a studio in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. Catching eyes as she waved at the crowd on her way into the interview, Hathaway sported a bright-yellow dress and minimal jewelry to accessorize.
Mila Kunis Has a Classic Mom Diet: Her Kids' Leftovers
Mila Kunis: actor, producer, mom of two, and lover of leftovers, ice cream, and meal delivery services. The 39-year-old stopped by Harper's Bazaar recently while promoting her Netflix film, "The Luckiest Girl Alive," and shared everything she eats in a day, from the moment she wakes up until lights out. And if you were expecting three course meals from a personal chef (which, admittedly, I was), well, you're in for a surprise.
Kylie Jenner Styles a Patent Leather Mini For Rare Date Night With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner is serving up some serious date night style with her latest look, opting for edgy patent leather, courtesy of Blumarine, that feels a little bit Halloween-inspired. She and partner Travis Scott coordinated a couple's moment on Thursday, Oct. 13 while headed to Craig's in West Hollywood. The duo...
Christopher Meloni Says He Loves Being a Zaddy: "It's an Honor"
Christopher Meloni's second act comes with a new title: "Zaddy." The 61-year-old actor, who famously played Detective Elliot Stabler for over a decade on "Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit," has become a sex symbol, and he's embracing it. In an Oct. 12 interview with People, Meloni said this new facet of his identity is just a part of the "lucky train of his career."
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Turn Sheer Black Dresses Into "Wicked" Costumes
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are using their wardrobe to defy gravity, all in pursuit of a slice of pizza. On Thursday, Jenner posted a video to her TikTok, spending a night out with Bieber as they were both dressed exactly like Elphaba. For the non-Broadway enthusiasts, Elphaba is the Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked," complete with green body paint and an all-black look.
Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson Are Expecting Their First Child
Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson had plenty to celebrate on their anniversary: the 36-year-old actor and 47-year-old music producer are expecting their first child after a year of marriage, People reported on Oct. 13. The day before, the couple was photographed exchanging loving looks at a W magazine party in New York City. Not long before that, they also attended a Clooney Foundation For Justice event with Gummer's famous mom, Meryl Streep.
HoYeon Jung's Baby Braids Are Peak Y2K
HoYeon Jung's hair at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala was the perfect reminder that fun, elevated styles don't have to be complicated. The model and actor stepped out for the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15 with face-framing baby braids courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho. The Y2K beauty look featured a traditional middle part, with two thin braids on each side of her face. Much like the rest of Cho's work — which can be seen on everyone from Ana De Armas, Jennifer Lawrence, and more — Jung's hair was simple yet flattering.
