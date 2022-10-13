ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb Threat Received For Prominent College Football Stadium This Thursday

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

Texas A&M Kyle Field

A terrifying situation is unfolding at Texas A&M this Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Field, home to the Texas A&M football team, has received a bomb threat and evacuations are underway.

Texas A&M is also requesting all avoid the area until the situation gets taken care of.

We are certainly keeping the Aggies in our thoughts and prayers this Thursday afternoon.

"Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex have been evacuated. University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities. All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice. All other campus activities can continue as normal," via emergency.tamu.edu .

Jimbo Fisher is at the scene in a pickup truck. He arrived as evacuations were being made.

"Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher, inside his truck, talking to members of his coaching staff while everyone is evacuated due to a bomb threat issues toward Kyle Field, according to police," said Travis L. Brown.

We certainly hope everyone stays safe this afternoon at Texas A&M.

