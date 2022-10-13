Read full article on original website
cookie queen
3d ago
Only people that hate our beautiful commonwealth would vote for the George Soros funded Josh Shapiro who spent the pandemic keeping us masked and our of our businesses and continued to sue the little sisters of the poor. He is a worthless tool! I’m all in for Doug and voting RED!
Reply(3)
75
pieman
4d ago
No way Shapiro worst AG ever did not stop crime in Philly and let wolf change mail in rules against the law any change needed legislative approval. He does no follow the law. He only follows the dummycrats way
Reply(9)
75
Diane Harris
2d ago
our disaster of health and in Pa is Shapiro doing. he allowed the monopoly of upmc and penn state to take over all independent docs. warehouse Healthcare was born on his watch and refusal to listen to constuients. vote red!
Reply
31
