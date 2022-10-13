Read full article on original website
Related
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Firefighters use City Hall for rescue practice
Donna Nielsen of Pine Island High School was recently honored by being named the State Outstanding Secondary Business Educator. Nielsen was chosen from a number of educators statewide who had previously been named in their area. Other qualifications for the award were Mrs. Nielsen’s contributions to business through teaching, and serving in professional organizations, plus her contributions to business education through publications and research.
Rochester Resident Rescued from Sunday Night House Fire (Update)
Update: 10-17 9:20 a.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says an officer got a 74-year-old man out of his house during a kitchen fire Sunday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the man's neighbor called in the blaze around 8:45 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing smoke coming...
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
mygateway.news
McKay Avenue fills with motorcycles for annual ‘Frost’ Run
SPRING VALLEY, WI – McKay Avenue was closed to cars last Saturday, October 8, 2022, but, the street was everything but empty. At one point it was filled with hundreds of motorcycles out for the Annual “Frost Your Nuts” motorcycle run that originates from the Mallalieu Inn, the home of the “Nuts Run,” a little bar in Hudson, Wisconsin that has this motorcycle run in the fall (the second weekend in October) and the “DeFrost Your Nuts” motorcycle run in the Spring (the second weekend in April).
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: City needs to prioritize spending
A concerned resident did the right thing and contacted me because she was hearing I was going to close parks. This is misinformation. I am not proposing to close any existing parks or trails. Due to the state of the economy, the city needs to prioritize its spending just like...
redlakenationnews.com
Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans
On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
K-M rolls past Wingers football
Tenth-ranked Kasson-Mantorville imposed its will at the line of scrimmage. Behind big man and Gopher commit Reese Tripp, the KoMets had a handful of players run the ball nearly 300 yards in a 49-7 win over Red Wing Friday night. Kasson-Mantorville held the Red Wing to its lowest point total...
Comments / 0