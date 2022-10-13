Read full article on original website
Related
Ye's graveyard of hate: What Kanye West's agreement to purchase Parler actually means
After being locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for anti-semitic posts, Monday's announcement Kanye West will buy the far-right social platform Parler for an undisclosed amount drove headlines. But the platform once celebrated by right-wing figures as the future of "free speech" online has quietly devolved into a social media graveyard haunted by extremists and very few others, including Kanye himself.
Kanye West to buy right-wing social media app Parler to protect ‘conservative opinions’
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social...
Comments / 0