InterMat recently tabbed Duke senior heavyweight Jonah Niesenbaum as one of its breakout candidates for the ACC heading into the 2022-23 season. Niesenbaum, a four-year starter for the Blue Devils, is coming off his best season as he finished with a 16-11 overall record. The 27 matches also were the most the Allentown, Pa., native had wrestled in his career after only wrestling in seven in 2020-21.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO