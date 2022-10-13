Read full article on original website
Blue Devils to Compete Locally in Tar Heel Invite
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke women's golf team will compete locally this week as the Blue Devils will see action in the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, which will be contested at the Governor's Cup in Chapel Hill, N.C., Oct. 17-18. Each team will play 36 holes of stroke play followed by 18 on Tuesday. The Blue Devils will open action on Monday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start on holes five through nine.
Six Blue Devils Ranked in TopDrawerSoccer Listing
DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its top-100 individual midseason rankings with the Duke women's soccer team featuring six Blue Devils on the list. In the Women's National Top-100 rankings, featuring the highest ranked sophomore, junior and seniors college soccer players in the nation, Duke had four student-athletes on the ledger – Sophie Jones (2), Michelle Cooper (7), Ruthie Jones (28) and Delaney Graham (76).
Duke Falls to North Carolina, 38-35, in Thriller
DURHAM – In a classic Saturday night matchup that saw Duke and North Carolina combine for 1,078 yards and seven lead changes, the Tar Heels scored a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils, 38-35, before a packed crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Balanced Scoring Leads Duke Past Bellarmine, 3-1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three different Blue Devils scored goals to lead the 24th-ranked Duke field hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Bellarmine in a non-conference matchup at Louisville's Trager Field. Duke scored twice in the second quarter to take the lead for good with senior Josie Varney netting the game winner.
How to Follow - Duke vs. North Carolina
DURHAM. – Duke hosts ACC foe North Carolina at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are ACC Network and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
Duke Continues Fall Ball Play in Maryland
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team continues its fall slate Saturday, traveling to Maryland for a tournament at Navy against a number of strong programs. The Blue Devils kick off the action at 10am against Maryland, followed by a noon meeting with Ohio State. Duke will the square off against East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Navy at 3 p.m., to close out the short trip in Maryland.
Notes from the Wrestling Room
InterMat recently tabbed Duke senior heavyweight Jonah Niesenbaum as one of its breakout candidates for the ACC heading into the 2022-23 season. Niesenbaum, a four-year starter for the Blue Devils, is coming off his best season as he finished with a 16-11 overall record. The 27 matches also were the most the Allentown, Pa., native had wrestled in his career after only wrestling in seven in 2020-21.
Mohammed's Brace Leads No. 3 Duke Past Notre Dame
DURHAM – The No. 3 Duke men's soccer team picked up its fourth conference win on Friday night, defeating Notre Dame by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. Shakur Mohammed logged his second brace of 2022 to lead the Blue Devils' offense and Eliot Hamill finished with his eighth clean sheet of the season.
Quartet Elected 2022 Captains
DURHAM – With the start of the 2022 fencing season just around the corner, head coach Alex Beguinet and the program announced captains for the squad in seniors Finn Hossfeld, Terence Lee and Zsofia Walter and junior Christina Ferrari. This group features individuals that have qualified for the NCAA...
Softball Falls to Charlotte in Fall Exhibition, 5-4
DURHAM – The Duke softball team dropped a 5-4 decision to Charlotte on Friday night in a fall exhibition game at Duke Softball Stadium. It was the first fall setback for the Blue Devils, who were 4-0-1 entering the contest. NOTES. The back-and-forth game saw Duke take a 1-0...
Blue Devils Close Regular Season with Strong Running at Nuttycombe Invitational
MADISON, Wis. – Competing amid loaded, nationally-ranked men's and women's fields at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday, Duke cross country closed out the regular season with strong running at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. Duke's performance was highlighted by the men's squad beating out four ranked teams...
