ANN ARBOR, MICH. — In and of itself, Penn State losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday was not a particularly surprising nor existentially alarming thing. Losing happens. Losing to a top-five team happens. Losing on the road happens. These are facts of life for every program in America. If the Nittany Lions had made the trip to Michigan and fallen by 10-14 points it would have felt normal enough for fans to stomach and move on with their lives. The idea that “Penn State isn’t as good as Michigan this year” is neither new or problematic.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO