Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s Loss to Michigan
Well, that happened. As you may have heard Penn State lost to the tune of a 41-17 thumping by No. 5 Michigan that looked even worse than the final score. This is a game the Nittany Lions will want to bury out behind the Lasch Building but also a game they shouldn’t forget too quickly. Either way here are the grades.
State College
Penn State Football Drops in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
After a brutal 41-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday, Penn State football dropped six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Michigan ran over the Nittany Lions in the Big House, led by running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum en route to 418 rushing yards on the day and 563 yards of total offense. Edwards ran for 173 on 16 attempts and Corum for 166 yards on 28 attempts, while each back scored two touchdowns.
State College
Michigan Runs Over Penn State 41-17
No. 10 Penn State football (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) was overmatched by No. 5 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in a 41-17 loss on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before two big plays from the Nittany Lions helped Penn State take a brief 14-13 lead. Michigan, however, dominated for most of the game and cruised to a victory in the second half.
State College
Penn State Football: Ohio State Game Set for Noon Kick
No. 10 Penn State football’s Oct. 29 matchup against No. 2 Ohio State will kick off at noon on FOX, as announced by the network Saturday. Their matchup with the Buckeyes will be the Nittany Lions’ fourth noon kickoff of this season. The “Big Noon Kickoff” announcement came while the show was in Ann Arbor for Penn State’s top-10 matchup against Michigan.
State College
Allar May Not Change the Course of Penn State’s Season, but He Might Give the Program and Franklin a Running Start Toward Future
ANN ARBOR, MICH. — In and of itself, Penn State losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday was not a particularly surprising nor existentially alarming thing. Losing happens. Losing to a top-five team happens. Losing on the road happens. These are facts of life for every program in America. If the Nittany Lions had made the trip to Michigan and fallen by 10-14 points it would have felt normal enough for fans to stomach and move on with their lives. The idea that “Penn State isn’t as good as Michigan this year” is neither new or problematic.
State College
Penn State Football’s Lopsided Loss: Who’s to Blame?
It was a disappointing, demoralizing loss. The game had been over for just a few minutes, the taste of defeat still raw and bitter and not yet fully digested. The Penn State head football coach walked to the front of the visiting team’s media room in the bowels of the cavernous and hallowed Midwestern stadium, took a seat on a chair behind a table, peered out to the familiar faces of the traveling PSU beat and prepared to take his second beating of the day.
State College
Journey Bringing ‘Freedom Tour’ to Bryce Jordan Center
Beloved rock band Journey is bringing its latest tour to Happy Valley next year. The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Friday, March 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert. Journey, inducted...
State College
Groups Partner for ‘Soccer for All’ Opportunities
STATE COLLEGE — Centre Soccer Association, Penn United Soccer Academy and the Nittany Valley Sports Centre are joining together in a partnership that embraces a “soccer-for-all” approach. The goal is to provide opportunities for players of all ages, abilities and objectives in the sport. “This partnership will...
State College
One-Way Detour Scheduled for Paving in Bellefonte
Paving work will bring a lane closure and detour on Monday to a heavily traveled street in Bellefonte, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. East Bishop Street/Route 550 between South Allegheny Street and South Wilson Street will be reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic following a detour. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
Comments / 0