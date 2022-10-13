Read full article on original website
Related
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
kswo.com
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are asking the City of Lawton for improvements and more recreational opportunities. Equestrian trails, Air BnB’s and more bathrooms: these are just a few of the things lake-goers want to see at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth in the future.
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
kswo.com
Preparing your car for freezing temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car, so it’s important to take a few minutes to make sure you’re prepping right and staying safe. Local mechanic Joseph Coleman said it should take at least 15 minutes to defrost your car properly. “The...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
John Wilkes Booth is Haunting a Texas Opera House?!
The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Caddo County
At this point, the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
Popculture
'Outlaw' Country Singer Arrested on Drug Charges
Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a secret compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
Beloved Texas Pete Hot Sauce Being Sued for False Advertising
Throughout the years we have heard of these false advertising lawsuits making headlines. Probably the most famous was the Red Bull lawsuit. As we all know their tagline, 'Red Bull gives you wiings'. Well, it has been proven that drinking Red Bull does not actually give you wings and they were sued for false advertising. They had to pay out 13 million in refunds due to the lawsuit.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0