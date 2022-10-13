Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Miss Katie celebrated with community day, christening
The much-anticipated “Miss Katie” shallow-draft hopper dredge was open Thursday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a community open house, followed by a christening ceremony. The public was invited to explore all levels of the 156 foot vessel, including the engine room, the control center...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Barks & Brews Dog Show to benefit Outer Banks SPCA
The Barks & Brews Dog Show will premiere Saturday, October 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Swells’a Brewing in Kill Devil Hills. A benefit for the Outer Banks SPCA, this dog show is for all dogs and will feature contests including owner/dog look alike, best trick, best smile, most mysterious heritage and best costume. Registration for the dog show is a $20 donation to the SPCA. Prizes will be awarded for each category.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thousands attend ‘fabulous’ Scuppernong River Festival
On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the weather was perfect for the 2022 Scuppernong River Festival. An estimated 8,000 people attended the all-day event running from an opening parade to the closing concert. The festival, sponsored by Tyrrell County and the Town of Columbia, drew 60 vendors to Main Street places....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Community invited to radio control flying event
Members of Dare County Radio Control Flyers – the area’s local radio control model aviation club – will be holding a family-friendly flying event at their field at the Outer Banks Gun Club in Manns Harbor on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited to attend and any person attending will be afforded the opportunity to fly one of the club’s radio control aircraft.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
outerbanksvoice.com
Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12
Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Internal waters reopened
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation PA-95-2022 returned Pamlico Sound and Sandy Bay to normal closure boundaries effective at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The proclamation states, “all those waters in Dare County will return to the status in existence immediately prior to the Sept. 30, 2022, temporary closures.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Adora Benita Collins
On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Duck approves beach access plan despite opposition; building inspector recognized for service
After earlier calls for a public beach access, the Paul F. Keller Meeting Hall was filled to near capacity for the October 5 Duck Town Council meeting with property owners opposed to plans for developing one. On the eve of Duck’s 2022 beach nourishment project, town officials are running out...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Art exhibition now open at College of The Albemarle – Dare
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that “Kaleidoscope,” an exhibition of paintings and works on paper by Patrick Berran, is now open in the Professional Arts Building at COA – Dare. Berran’s work has been a part of solo and group exhibitions. His most recent solo...
WAVY News 10
Firefighters respond to boat fire in Pirate Cove
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the docks of Pirate Cove. A large fishing boat had caught fire and heavy smoke was emanating from it. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Holly H. Murphy
Holly Harris Murphy, 67, of Elizabeth City, died October 9, 2022 at home. She was born in Winter Garden, Fla. on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris. Survivors include husband Wendell Jason Murphy, sons Chris Murphy (Lisa) and Chase Murphy (Center Hill, Fla.);...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Judy J. Mason
Judy J. Mason, 76, of Elizabeth City, died October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born in Pasquotank County on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson. Survivors include husband James A. Mason, sisters Janice Shepherd (Tim), Margie Asbell (David) and Connie Umphlett;...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital’s chief nursing officer recognized as 2022 Great 100 Nurse
Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence. Out of thousands of nominations submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving healthcare services to their communities. This year,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners to meet about salary study
Dare County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive a salary study from Evergreen Solutions, LLC and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Harry Miller Gray
Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon, passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Seldon Ephraim Brickhouse Jr.
Seldon Ephraim Brickhouse Jr., 47, of Columbia, died unexpectedly October 5, 2022 at home. Ephraim Brickhouse was born in Chowan County on March 18, 1975 to Seldon Ephraim and Jacqueline White Brickhouse. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 15 in the Bryan Funeral Service Chapel with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
Comments / 0