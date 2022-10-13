ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, CT

ctexaminer.com

Talking Transportation: What Metro-North Still Gets Wrong

Last week I wrote a column that drew a few raised eyebrows. It was about what Metro-North gets right as a commuter railroad… reliability, improved communications and technology. If I believe in giving credit where it’s due, I also believe in responsibly pointing out the areas where things can...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Valley Breeze

Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
SMITHFIELD, RI
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant

VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
VERNON, CT
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
ESSEX, CT
hk-now.com

KVFC Provides Mutual Aid for Commercial Structure Fire in Clinton

(October 15, 2022)—Monday Evening the KVFC responded mutual aid to our neighboring town of Clinton. Crews assisted Clinton in extinguishing a fire in a large commercial structure. Fire was extinguished with no loss of life. Cause is being investigated by Fire Marshal’s office.
CLINTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Old Lyme

A 52-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Old Lyme between Exits 70 and 71 near Whippoorwill Road at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Connecticut State Police.
OLD LYME, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy

Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
PAWTUCKET, RI
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
FOX 61

1 dead in Old Lyme crash

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol

Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT

Community Policy