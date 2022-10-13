Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: What Metro-North Still Gets Wrong
Last week I wrote a column that drew a few raised eyebrows. It was about what Metro-North gets right as a commuter railroad… reliability, improved communications and technology. If I believe in giving credit where it’s due, I also believe in responsibly pointing out the areas where things can...
In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Banks preparing for the worst, Domino's high prices, airlines alliance
Meteorologist Scot Haney said things dry out on Friday, but it will be a bit breezy. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Nuclo and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 14, including the latest on the deaths of two Bristol officers. Updated: 11...
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant
VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
hk-now.com
KVFC Provides Mutual Aid for Commercial Structure Fire in Clinton
(October 15, 2022)—Monday Evening the KVFC responded mutual aid to our neighboring town of Clinton. Crews assisted Clinton in extinguishing a fire in a large commercial structure. Fire was extinguished with no loss of life. Cause is being investigated by Fire Marshal’s office.
Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Old Lyme
A 52-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Old Lyme between Exits 70 and 71 near Whippoorwill Road at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Connecticut State Police.
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy
Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
1 dead in Old Lyme crash
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol
Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday
EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer […]
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
