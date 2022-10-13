Park City junior mountain biker Abigail Pruyn’s fourth race of the season earlier this month in Richfield was similar to her previous three: dominant from start to finish. Pruyn had the fastest lap on each of the first two laps of the three-lap race, and she put a sizable gap between herself and the rest of the pack. Pruyn crossed the finish line after the third lap with an overall time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 37 seconds, more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Kaya Patterson. The race was Pruyn’s favorite of the season.

