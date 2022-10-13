Read full article on original website
Park Record
Park City’s Abigail Pruyn puts together another dominant season
Park City junior mountain biker Abigail Pruyn’s fourth race of the season earlier this month in Richfield was similar to her previous three: dominant from start to finish. Pruyn had the fastest lap on each of the first two laps of the three-lap race, and she put a sizable gap between herself and the rest of the pack. Pruyn crossed the finish line after the third lap with an overall time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 37 seconds, more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Kaya Patterson. The race was Pruyn’s favorite of the season.
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Bees Introduce Marvel Themed Logo For 2023 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees will be adding a new logo to their repertoire as minor league baseball has teamed us with Marvel comics for the 2023 season. The Bees announced the new logo in conjunction with MiLB’s “Defenders of the Diamond” theme for 2023.
Park Record
Park City economic development manager steps down
Park City Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer, who worked on numerous capital projects and special events during his 23-year tenure with the municipality, has stepped down from his position. The projects ranged from sidewalk updates and the construction of the China Bridge parking garage to the development of affordable housing...
kpcw.org
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski
Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Park City Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340...
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
Park Record
Letters to the editor, Oct. 12-14: What kind of ridiculous thinking is this?
I have been a member of the Park City Community for 39 years. I was actively involved with the schools and was PTSO president, officer and active volunteer in multiple Park City schools in the late ’90s to 2011. I am very concerned to learn of the plight of...
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Park Record
Summit County seniors want to age in place, but housing supply is limited
Summit County seniors have an overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they become older, but the lack of housing options in the area highlights a difficult choice many residents face as they age. A senior housing survey, organized by Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) as...
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
Twitter reacts to the Utah Utes’ win over the USC Trojans
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Utes beating the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Gephardt Daily
Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
utahbusiness.com
Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction
Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
Park City seasonal workers: Rent is unreasonable on top of gas, inflation spikes
Seasonal workers in Park City tell ABC4 they are struggling to find places to live with ski season right around the corner, as rental prices have spiked out of control.
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
