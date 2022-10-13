ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Park Record

Park City’s Abigail Pruyn puts together another dominant season

Park City junior mountain biker Abigail Pruyn’s fourth race of the season earlier this month in Richfield was similar to her previous three: dominant from start to finish. Pruyn had the fastest lap on each of the first two laps of the three-lap race, and she put a sizable gap between herself and the rest of the pack. Pruyn crossed the finish line after the third lap with an overall time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 37 seconds, more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Kaya Patterson. The race was Pruyn’s favorite of the season.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City economic development manager steps down

Park City Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer, who worked on numerous capital projects and special events during his 23-year tenure with the municipality, has stepped down from his position. The projects ranged from sidewalk updates and the construction of the China Bridge parking garage to the development of affordable housing...
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski

Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Park City Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
KPCW

Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Murphy
Person
Sam Hunt
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope I#Miners
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Gephardt Daily

Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
OGDEN, UT
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction

Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy