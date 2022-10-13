Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
WOWK
Six-day window in effect for WVU vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 29, Big 12 Conference football home game against TCU. The game time and television network, for the TCU...
WOWK
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
WOWK
Jasir Cox scoop and score nominated for Big 12 Play of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia returned to the win column Thursday night, and another West Virginia player has been nominated for the Big 12 Conference’s Smokin’ Play of the Week. Jasir Cox’s game-tying 65-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery for a touchdown has been nominated as one of the...
WOWK
Mountaineers score three to top Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind one goal and one assist from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Baylor at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. Clad in pink jerseys for the squad’s annual Pink Match...
WOWK
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
WOWK
WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
WOWK
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
WOWK
WVU picks up two more wins on Day Two in Colorado Springs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team shot a 4715 on its second day in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to defeat No. 2 Air Force (4690) and No. 19 UTEP (4568) on Sunday afternoon, at the United States Air Force Academy. The Mountaineers (6-0, 2-0 GARC)...
WOWK
Legg thinks “I wonder what my mom’s doing” ahead of game-winning field goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior kicker Casey Legg has been automatic for West Virginia this season. The veteran Mountain State product entered Thursday night’s matchup versus Baylor a perfect 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 19-for-19 on extra-point tries. Legg booted five PATs against the Bears, and made a...
WOWK
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
WOWK
Resilient WVU tops Chicago State in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball is back in the win column after sweeping Chicago State at home, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. WVU’s victory snaps a six-game losing streak as the Mountaineers (7-12, 0-6 Big 12) take a one-game pause from their conference schedule. They demonstrated resiliency and consistency in the victory, two things coach Reed Sunahara had expressed a desire to see during the team’s skid.
Comments / 0