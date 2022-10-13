Read full article on original website






iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Start Season At No. 11 In Associated Press Preseason Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, announced on Tuesday. It marks the 58th consecutive week that the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They came in at No. 11 in the final poll of the 2021-22 season.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Improve in Second Round, Sit Sixth Overall
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team moved up four spots in the team standings during the second round and sit sixth with 18 holes to play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 603 (309-294; +27) over the first two rounds of the tournament on Monday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Hoosiers Set to Battle Badgers Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer (6-2-4, 2-1-3 B1G) will play its final Big Ten Conference road match when it faces Wisconsin (4-5-3, 1-3-1 B1G) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 8...
iuhoosiers.com
Bennett, Smith Score in 2-2 Draw Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Junior forward Anna Bennett and freshman midfielder Olivia Smith each netted a goal in a 2-2 draw against archrival Purdue at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Sunday afternoon. KEY MOMENTS. • Purdue's Gracie Dunaway scored the first goal of the match on a corner kick in the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Ranked 13th in Preseason AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, the Associated Press announced on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the first time since the 2016-17 season (No. 11) in which the Hoosiers will begin the...
iuhoosiers.com
Moore-McNeil Ready To Take the Next Step
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The shots fell. Boy, did they fall. Chloe Moore-McNeil was on Hoosier Hysteria fire, an indication of elite perimeter shooting (and the result of a ton of summer work) that could be a catalyst for this junior guard and an Indiana women's team with title-winning aspirations. Moore-McNeil...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls Late to Michigan State in Overtime
EAST LANSING, Mich. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost late in a competitive game at Michigan State on Sunday when the Spartans scored off a penalty corner in overtime. Sunday's loss drops Indiana to 8-8 on the season and 1-5 in Big Ten play. KEY MOMENTS. • Michigan...
iuhoosiers.com
Football Falls Late to Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones stared at a scoreboard truth that wouldn't change. Injury left the standout Indiana senior linebacker on the sidelines instead of the Memorial Stadium field, eyes wide and unblinking, frustration palpable, right fist tapping an equipment box as if it was a magic lamp with a genie that could grant a game-altering wish.
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: Maryland
• Saturday marked the 11th all-time meeting with Maryland, and lead 7-4 in the series. Nine of the 11 meetings have come as members of the Big Ten, with IU owning a 5-4 mark in those games. • Indiana's captains were Cam Jones, Devon Matthews, Tiawan Mullen and Jack Tuttle.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Impress at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
Louisville, Ky. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team was in action over the weekend at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships where the Hoosiers had a number of players put together impressive performances in both the singles and doubles brackets. The Hoosiers were represented by...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Golf Returns for The Ally 2022
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's golf team returns to the golf course as participants in The Ally 2022 hosted by Mississippi State at the Old Waverly Golf Club. The 54-hole event will begin with two rounds on Oct. 17 in West Point, Miss. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. The Ally 2022...
iuhoosiers.com
‘True Pro’ -- Miller Kopp and Social Media’s ‘Double-Edged Sword’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp has made his social media mark. Social media sometimes marks this Indiana senior forward with doubters who create noise best ignored. Welcome to a 21st Century sports world where everything is out there -- the good, the bad, the fun, the silly and the irrelevant.
