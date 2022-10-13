Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.

GLENBURN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO