Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Glenburn Parks & Rec Brings Back Halloween Trail This Month
Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday
I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
They’re Back For Year 2! Get Your “Dogs Of Carmel” Calendar & Help Families In Need
In an attempt to help families in need in Carmel last year, folks got creative and came up with a unique idea: They decided to feature dogs from the town in a special calendar and sell it in town, putting the proceeds towards helping local folks who were struggling. And thus, the "Dogs of Carmel Calendar" was born.
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
‘Free The Z’ Turkey Drive 2022 Starts Tuesday, Nov. 15
Hard to imagine this, but our annual Free The Z turkey drive will be here before you know it. On Tuesday, November 15th, Z107.3 will once again move in at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot to team up with the amazing team at Penquis CAP, to collect turkeys and donations to help feed people right here in our community.
Date Set For 2022 Anah Shriners “Feztival Of Trees”
Mark your calendars! The date has been set for this year's 11th Annual "Annah Shriners Feztival Of Trees. " The event will take place at the Shriner's building at 1404 Broadway in Bangor. According to Annah Shrine Facebook Page, the "Feztival of Trees" kicks off Thursday, November 17th and will run the 3rd and 4th weekends in November.
Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus
Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
Bangor Man Hiding From Cops In Homeless Camp Arrested After Short Standoff & Struggle
A Bangor man, who police say has been hiding from authorities for a while, was arrested Wednesday morning following a scuffle at a local homeless encampment. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the Bangor Police Department had been trying to locate 37-year-old Trevor James Lyons to pick him up on a number of outstanding warrants. Lyons was never home when officers would go to where he lived, so they surmised he might be trying to evade them by hiding in various spots around town.
Watch This 1972 Chevy Camaro Commercial Filmed In Bar Harbor
1972 seems like a million years ago, especially with the way advertising and marketing work now, so it was a real treat to dig up an ad from then, and compare it to the way products are pitched (or driven down our throats) now. A Chevrolet Camaro commercial, produced by...
Ellsworth Restaurant To Host ‘Hell Night’ Of Halloween Hot Snacks
Some like it hot, so if you do, we found an event for you!. Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provedner Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event on the night before Halloween.
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect nearly two and-a-half inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see three inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two inches of rain.
This Is The Weekend To Do Some Fall Cleaning If You’re In Carmel: The Town Will Help!
If you live in Carmel and you're looking to do a bit of fall cleanup around your house and yard, you're gonna love this weekend. According to the Town of Carmel's Facebook Page, all you have to do is stack your stuff curbside by 7 AM Saturday, and the town will come by and pick it up for you.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
