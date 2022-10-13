Canterbury Voices begins 54th season as 2022 winner of The American Prize

Read full article on original website
Related
city-sentinel.com
2023 Redbud Classic race weekend to benefit adults with disabilities in support of Wings Special Needs Community
Oklahoma City -– In 2023, the Redbud Classic, Oklahoma City’s esteemed running and cycling tradition, will celebrate forty years of bringing fun, fitness and philanthropy to the community. Registration is now open for all Redbud events set for the weekend of Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16,...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City Chamber names Chattanooga’s Christy Gillenwater as its new president, CEO
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber announced last week that Christy Gillenwater has been named as the new president and Chief Executive Officer of the organization. She succeeds Roy Williams, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Gillenwater comes to Oklahoma City from the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce in. where...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City Water Trust requests Canton Lake water release for Central Oklahoma's needs, engineers set downstream flow to begin Monday
Officials with the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to draw water from Lake Canton in northwest Oklahoma. The water is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, which serves as a primary water source for the City of Oklahoma City.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints John Laws as Oklahoma Secretary of Budget, Chief Financial Officer
Oklahoma City -– Governor Kevin Stitt announced this week the appointment of John Laws to serve as the Secretary of Budget and as Oklahoma's chief financial officer. The Secretary of Budget cabinet position has been created through executive order. (https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/2048.pdf ) “John is a well-versed and experienced businessman who...
city-sentinel.com
INTEGRIS Health Southwest and Metro Tech partner to provide on-site CNA training
OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers and INTEGRIS Health Southwest Medical Center are partnering to provide free on-site certified nursing assistant (CNA) training for Integris Health employees. Seven students began the first round of the training on September 26 and an open house was held on October 6 on...
Comments / 0